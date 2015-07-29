HUETTER, Carl J.

HUETTER - Carl J. July 28, 2015 of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, beloved husband for 54 years to Barbara (Frost); loving father of Jean (Ron) LaHue, Ruth Zmuda and Karen Huetter; grandfather of RC, Joey, Lindsey, Nikki, RJ, Brandi and Alyssa; also survived by three great-grandchildren. Friends may call Friday 2-8 at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Saturday morning at 10. Friends invited.