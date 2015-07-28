Letter: Van Miller was truly a kind and thoughtful, gentle man

Van Miller was truly a kind and thoughtful, gentle man

My husband, Bob, and I had the good fortune of becoming dear friends with a neighbor of ours (Rocky) who, it turns out, shared heart-healthy exercise with Van Miller every morning.

As a result, they became good friends, and when a dinner was being thrown to honor Van Miller, Rocky and his wife were invited. They were told they could bring two guests and lucky us.

Rocky chose my husband and me. What a fun night we shared. Van was so friendly, so funny, so interesting, so … well, I could go on and on. In fact, when we came home, I wrote Van a letter telling him all this (Rocky supplied the address).

Imagine my surprise when one evening, after being out for a few hours, we arrived home to find a message on the answering machine: it was from Van Miller, thanking me for the lovely note and telling me how much he had enjoyed meeting my husband and me. What a classy guy! He will be missed.

Marge McMillen

East Amherst