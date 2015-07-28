DUNCAN, David A. "Baby Dave"

DUNCAN - David A. "Baby Dave" July 27, 2015, of Buffalo, NY, beloved husband of Mary; loving father of Cory Duncan, Melissa Moser and Kelly (Ron) Walker; grandfather of Bianca; brother of George and James (late Carol) Duncan; survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please write a memory of David to the family.