CAUGHILL, Ricky K.

CAUGHILL - Ricky K. July 26, 2015, beloved husband of Marsha (Santana) Caughill; dear father of Nicholas, Patrick, Ricky, Timothy and Audrey Caughill; grandfather of Mia, Mariella, Maliyah and Nicholas Jr.; brother of Michael (Lynn), Gordon (Nancy), Randy (Carol), Denny, Deborah and the late Kimberly; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday at 10 AM. Family present Wednesday, 2-4 and

7-9 PM. Flowers gratefully declined.