Motorist cited after collision in Town of Warsaw

WARSAW – A 72-year-old motorist was cited for unsafe passing after hitting the back of a vehicle making a turn in the Wyoming County Town of Warsaw, sheriff’s deputies reported.

The collision occurred as Ronald Belden, of Leicester, was attempting to pass another vehicle driven by Kyle Burley, 25, of Warsaw, who was turning left into a driveway on Route 20A on Friday morning, deputies said. Burley was taken to Wyoming County Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Belden is scheduled to appear Aug. 17 in Warsaw Town Court.