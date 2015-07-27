July 1980: See inside South Buffalo's Twin Fair location

Thirty-five years ago this month, The News began celebrating the 100th anniversary of the paper's starting a daily edition.

In the special section called One Hundred Years of Finance and Commerce, The News recounted the history of a handful of Buffalo’s financial and commercial industries and provided ad space for many companies involved in those industries to tout their own contributions.

Discount department stores were still looked at as an outgrowth of five-and-dime stores like Woolworth’s in 1980.

This break down of discount stores in Buffalo talks about Two Guys, Twin Fair, King’s, Century Housewares, Brand Names and the new kid on the block Hills — which had just opened four area stores in 1979.

The photo is of the checkout lanes at the Seneca Street Twin Fair location. The building at the city line was just demolished earlier this year.