Bulletin Board for July 28

Tommy Navarro of Williamsville and Evan Lee of Cos Cob, Conn. defeated Ben Kittay of Potomac, Md. and Kar Lee of Los Altos, Calif., 7-6, 5-7, 6-4, to win the recent USTA National Clay Court 12 & Under Doubles Championship in Winston Salem, N.C. Yashna Yellayi, also of Williamsville, reached the quarterfinals of both the singles and doubles in the Clay Court 14 & Under Singles and Doubles Championships in Plantation Island last week. Both play out of the Village Glen and are coached by Tom LaPenna.

BASEBALL: Titans Baseball is an instructional baseball program that is looking for kids that want to improve their skills. The program is open for those 9 to 16 years old. Call Justin MacFarland at 507-1677.

BASKETBALL: Nichols will hold its third annual multi-team boys basketball scrimmage Nov. 21 at Nichols. The event can accommodate up to 24 teams and each team will play three 20-minute scrimmage games. Preference will be given to teams that have participated in this event in the past. Call John Reinholz at 796-4394.

BOWLING: PBA Bowler Joe Ciccone will host a coaching clinic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Transit Lanes in Williamsville. The session will be about an hour and a half. Sign up by contacting the Greater Buffalo USBC Association at 668-4222 or the Tonawandas USBC Association at 692-8668 or by email to contact@gbusbc.com or tonusbc@roadrunner.com. The cost is $15. Walk-ins will be permitted if space is available.

SOFTBALL: Travel softball tryouts for the Lewiston Lancers 16U team will take place Aug. 11 and 14 at the Lewiston-Porter campus. Registration is at 5:30 p.m. Tryouts are from 6-8 p.m. Call Ron at 940-1502 or Lance at 514-3826.

