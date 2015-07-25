Three face charges after City of Tonawanda massage parlor raid

Three women were arrested Friday in the City of Tonawanda for their involvement with a massage parlor that served as a storefront for a prostitution business, according to Tonawanda police.

Jinrong Wang, Lihua Sun and Zou M. Yan were employees at Sunnyside Massage, at Hinds Street Plaza – a strip mall in a residential area of the city.

Tonawanda Police Capt. Fredric Foels said police had been investigating the business since early May, and neighbors and police had noticed a lot of activity around the business, which kept its blinds shut. On Friday, an undercover detective was solicited for sex after receiving a massage, Foels said. Detectives then raided the business, according to the report.

Wang, 57, and Yan, 53, fled from the business through the back door, where detectives were stationed, police said. Sun, 51, remained in the business, but was also arrested, according to police.

Police also said Sun was an undocumented immigrant, and a federal detainer was issued for her.

Wang faces two felony counts related to prostitution, among other charges. Sun was charged with a felony count of prostitution and three other misdemeanor counts. Yan faces a charge of obstructing government administration.