Refresh Calendar for July 25 to Aug. 1 events

Health and wellness

Porch Talk: By Susan Koehler entitled “Supporting the Heart’s Yang Partner – Gallbladder,” 6:30 p.m. Monday, Clarence Center Coffee Company & Cafe, Clarence Center and Goodrich roads, Clarence Center.

Luncheon eye education Program: “All You Ever Wanted to Know On How the Eye Works from Cataracts to Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma and Floaters,” with Dr. Clause Fichte, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Elderwood Residences at Wheatfield Community Center, 2600 Niagara Falls Blvd. Light lunch served. Free; call 278-4604 to register.

Stroke Support: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

Alzheimer’s Support: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Peregrine’s Landing, 101 Sterling Drive, Orchard Park. For more info, visit alz.org/WNY or call (800) 272-3900.

Breast Cancer Support: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Room 723A, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston. For information, call 434-5081.

Dementia Care Conference: Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York hosts, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls. Family members who provide care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia are encouraged to attend. Free; registration is required by calling (800) 272-3900.

Kidney Support: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, SNI Cattaraugus Health & Wellness Center, 36 Thomas Indian School Drive, Irving, For more info, call 725-4328 or 997-0073 or email healthysenecakidneys@gmail.com.

Fitness

Kids yoga: Little Pretzels meets at 9 a.m. Saturday and next Saturday, Power Yoga Buffalo, 758 Elmwood Ave.; cost is $10. To sign up and for more info, visit poweryogabuffalo.com.

Power Yoga: 10 a.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Friday, Canalside.

Zumba: 10 a.m. Saturday and next Saturday, Artpark.

Waterfront yoga: Slow Vinyasa classes 11 a.m. Saturday, Wilkeson Pointe Park, 225 Fuhrmann Boulevard at Outer Harbor. Free; bring your own yoga mat, blanket and water bottle.

Tom’s Pro Bike Rides: 25-mile ride starts at 9 a.m. Sunday, 15-mile rides are 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Tom’s Pro Bike shop, 3687 Walden Ave., Lancaster. For more info, visit tomsprobike.com.

Chair massage: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Friday and next Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, The Canals on the Old Aud Site, next to the remote control boats. Cost is $2 per minute.

Yoga: 10 a.m. Sunday, near the Rose Garden in Delaware Park, Lincoln Parkway and Iroquois Drive.

Scajaquada Creek by Bike: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Meet at entrance to the Scajaquada Trail at Wegmans on Amherst Street. Guided spin. Cost is $15 for adults, $5 for students. Call 245-3032 or visit explorebuffalo.org to register.

Tai Chi: 11:30 a.m. Monday, 11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, JCC Benderson Family Building, 2640 North Forest Road, near Audubon Parkway, Getzville. Nonmembers can participate by purchasing a 10-class pass for $59. For more info, call 204-2070.

Yoga: 6 p.m. Monday, Goehle (Widewaters) Marina, Lockport.

Boot camp: 6 p.m. Monday, Ralph Wilson Stadium, 1 Bills Drive, Orchard Park.

Zumba: 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, Bassett Park, Klein and Youngs roads, Amherst.

Fusion Fitness: 6 p.m. Monday, Canalside.

Boot camp: 6:15 p.m. Monday to Thursday, outside the Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1 Pool Plaza, Town of Tonawanda. For cost and more info, call 876-7424.

Barre Centric: 7 p.m. Monday, Canalside.

Boot camp: 6 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Mang Park, Mang and Wilber avenues, Kenmore. Cost $5.

Taoist Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Canalside.

Boot camp: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Bergman Park, 487 Barker St., Jamestown.

Zumba: 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Cheektowaga Town Park, Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane; park behind the library.

Kidding Around Family Yoga: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Canalside.

Zumba: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Canalside and at Day Road Park, East High Street and Ernest Road, Town of Lockport.

Boot camp: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Amherst Street and Colvin Avenue green space, Delaware Park; 6 p.m. Wednesday, Garrison Park, Williamsville; and at Goehle (Widewaters) Marina, near Cold Springs Road North and Lake Avenue South, Lockport.

Hoop Dance/Rhythm: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Canalside.

Yoga: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Allen Park, West Virginia Boulevard and Elizabeth Avenue, Jamestown.

Exercise Like The Animals: Fitness classes for kids at 11:30 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday, Canalside. Also for the last time this summer from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday at River Fest Park, Ohio and Moore streets. For more info, visit exerciselike-theanimals.com.

Pilates: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Artpark; 5 p.m. Wednesday, Canalside.

Zumba: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Westwood Park, Lancaster.

Cardio kickboxing: 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the pickleball courts at Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St.

Yoga: 6 p.m. Thursday, Ellicott Creek Park, Town of Tonawanda.

Zumba Kids: 6 p.m. Thursday, Day Road Park, East High Street and Ernest Road, Town of Lockport.

Kayak tours: Free tour from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island; bring your own kayak. Call 282-5154 for info.

Yoga: 9 a.m. Friday, Clarence Senior Center, 4600 Thompson Road, Clarence; $5 per class. For info, call 633-5138.

Senior Stroll: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Cheektowaga. Registration is required by calling 683-5959.

Cardio dance: 11 a.m. Friday, Main Street Park, Main Street and Cummings Drive, Clarence.

SilverSneakers: noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Jewish Community Center, 2640 N. Forest Road, Getzville. For more info, call 688-4033. Nonmembers can participate by purchasing a pass for 10 classes for $59.

Yoga: 6 p.m. Friday, Bidwell Parkway at Elmwood Avenue.

Nutrition

Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and next Saturday, Elmwood Avenue at Bidwell Parkway. Includes hula-hooping this weekend from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Williamsville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and next Saturday, Island Park.

R.E.A.P. Olean Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and next Saturday, Walmart Plaza, 3142 W. State St., Olean.

Lockport Community Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and next Saturday, Historic Canal Street, City of Lockport. Yoga at 7 a.m.; free. Bring your own mat, blanket or towel and water. For more info, visit lockportcommunitymarket.com.

Lockport Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Walnut and Cottage streets, City of Lockport.

Niagara Falls City Market: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls.

Downtown Buffalo Country Market: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Main Street between Court and Church streets.

Massachusetts Avenue Project’s Mobile Market: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the MAP Farm Stand, 389 Massachusetts Ave.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Gerard Place, 515 Bailey Ave.; 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, FLARE, 307 Leroy Ave.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Harmac Medical Products, 201 Bailey Ave. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave.; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Salvation Army, 960 Main St.

Food Truck Tuesdays: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St.

Middleport Community Farmers Market: 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Wilson Farms parking lot, 79 Telegraph Road, Middleport.

Southern Tier Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 13 Park Square, Franklinville.

Park Place Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, 630 Main St., Niagara Falls.

Downtown Jamestown Farmers Market: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Cherry Street between Second and Third streets, Jamestown.

North Buffalo Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 1113 Hertel Ave.

ECMC Farmers Market at Grider Street: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, across from Erie County Medical Center.

Olcott Farmers Market: 4 p.m. till sold out Friday, Lakeview Village Shoppes, 5955 Ontario St., Olcott.

Family

Street Festival & Sidewalk Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, East Aurora. More than 100 vendors, activities for kids, wide variety of bargains.

Omni Puppet Theatre: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Road, Grand Island. For more info, visit buffalolib.org.

Make Your Own Cape: 6 p.m. Wednesday, North Park Branch Library, 975 Hertel Ave.; for more info, visit buffalolib.org.

[BN] CHESS: Free chess from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, The Buffalo NewsRoom at Canalside, Scott and Washington streets.

Heroes in Folk Song: With Nan Hoffman, 2 p.m. Thursday, Crane Branch Library, 633 Elmwood Ave.

Planet Hoop: 7 p.m. Thursday, front yard of the Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave.; interactive hoop performance re-creates the solar system. For more info, visit UltraHoops.com

Breastfeeding Family fun walk and Healthy Baby Festival: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Colvin Avenue and Amherst Street entrance, Delaware Park. Includes children’s activities, games, education and prizes. Hosted by Catholic Charities Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program. Free; no registration required. For more info, call 218-1484, Ext. 2411.

Battle of the Books: More than 200 preteen readers will compete in a quiz about books they have read this summer. The public is welcome to watch the final round at about 11:30 a.m. next Saturday, Erie Community College South Campus gymnasium, 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. For more info, visit buffalolib.org.

Walk to Defeat ALS: 11 a.m. next Saturday, Agassiz Circle entrance to Delaware Park. Tribute ceremony to those living with ALS starts at 10:30 a.m. Hosted by the ALS Association Upstate New York. For info or to donate, visit alsaupstateny.org or call 860-1947.