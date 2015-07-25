UZAR, Emily T. (Lubacz)

UZAR - Emily T. (nee Lubacz) Age 98 July 24, 2015, wife of the late Victor S. Uzar; daughter of the late Joseph and Angeline Lubacz; aunt of Debbie (George) Radka, Jerry (Gail) and James (late Pattie) Kadryna; sister of the late Stella (late Louie) Witczak, Stephen (late Helen) Lubacz, Helen (late Matthew) Kadryna and Thaddeus (Dorothy) Lubacz; also survived by other nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Tuesday 8:30 and Queen of Martyrs Church 9 AM. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Emily was a resident of St. Francis Home of Williamsville. Donations may be made to Condolences to www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com