ROGERS, Diane M. (Taylor)

ROGERS - Diane M. (nee Taylor) Of Angola, NY, July 23, 2015, beloved wife of the late Donald Rogers, dear mother of Scott Taylor, Laurie , Charles Butterfield, and the late Dawn Marie Butterfield; grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 5-7 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 8434 N. Main St., Angola. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assn. in Mrs. Roger's memory.