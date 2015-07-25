Deaths Death Notices
ROGERS, Diane M. (Taylor)
ROGERS - Diane M. (nee Taylor) Of Angola, NY, July 23, 2015, beloved wife of the late Donald Rogers, dear mother of Scott Taylor, Laurie , Charles Butterfield, and the late Dawn Marie Butterfield; grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 5-7 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 8434 N. Main St., Angola. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assn. in Mrs. Roger's memory.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook