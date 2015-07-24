Regatta reaches final day

The final race of the 2015 Lightning Class World Championship is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo Canoe Club in Ridgeway, Ontario.

The five-day, nine-race regatta features 67 boats from 12 countries.

The crew of skipper Geoff Becker (Arnel, Maryland) leads after eight races with 50 points. Buffalo native Jody Starck and her crew of Ian Jones and Skip Dieball are second with 55 points with the crew of Allan Tehune Jr. (Arnel, Maryland) in third with 56.