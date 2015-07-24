Letter: Milk should not be trapped by today’s plastic fixation

Milk should not be trapped by today’s plastic fixation

I’ve been under the impression of late that plastic containers, plastic bags, etc. are bad for the environment and are being phased out. Great idea.

I realize the elimination/replacement process may take some time. My concern lies in one specific food item that, in my opinion, should not be contained in plastic. Milk.

I know that people are into 1 percent, 2 percent and low fat milk these days. I happen to like whole milk. In a carton. Plastic ruins the taste. (Glass would have been nice but those are obsolete)

Up until approximately two weeks ago, I was able to purchase whole milk in a quart carton. Overnight, it seems, no matter which grocery stores I try (and I’ve tried several) quart cartons are gone.

My question, why? And how could all dairies have been so in sync at the same time?

I’m 88 years old. I will miss my occasional bowl of cereal, my evening glass of cold milk with a couple of cookies, warm milk and crackers in the winter months.

How about those commercials, “Milk is good for you.”

I can’t believe that I’m the only person in the world that notices the difference in the taste in plastic bottles.

Finally, it’s been two weeks since I’ve had a good glass of milk. I really do miss it.

Len J. Pawlowski

Collins