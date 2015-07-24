Identity released of inmate who committed suicide in Chautauqua County Jail

MAYVILLE – Robert S. Gee, 53, was identified as the inmate who committed suicide in the Chautauqua County Jail on Thursday night.

Gee was arrested and jailed Wednesday on a second-degree assault charge in a Dunkirk domestic incident, Sheriff Joseph A. Gerace said Friday. Jailers attempted unsuccessfully to revive Gee at about 7 p.m., the sheriff added.

Dunkirk City Judge Walter Drag ordered Gee jailed, according to police records.