BAK, Genevieve M. (Kusmierz)

bak - Genevieve M. (nee Kusmierz) July 22, 2015 of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late John Bak; dearest daughter of the late Peter and Angeline (nee Tuman) Kusmierz; dear sister of late Stella (late Walter) Piskun, late John (late Helen) Kusmierz and the late Andrew (late Nora) Kusmierz; sister-in-law of Rose (late Timothy) Cotter, late Victoria (late John) Kaznica, late Jean (late Walter) Praczkajlo, late Frank, late Lottie (late Charles) Mozdzier, late Bertha (late Frank) Nawrot and the late Edward (Loretta) Bak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday 1-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where funeral services will be held Monday at 10:30 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 11 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com