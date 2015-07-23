FERRERO, Joahn (Coffey)

FERRERO - Joahn (nee Coffey) Of Glendale, AZ, formerly of Buffalo, NY, July 10, 2015, wife of the late Joseph Ferrero; dear mother of Sandra (partner Paula Vaden) Zimmermann of Eugene, OR, Joseph "Guy" (Betty Ann) Ferrero of Geneseo, NY, Patrick Michael Ferrero and the late John "Jay" Ferrero; loving grandmother of six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Michael (late Ann) Coffey and Jean (late Joseph) Rietz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Interment service at St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, was private for the family. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Condolences at

