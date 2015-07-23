$200,000 grant to be used to upgrade University District homes

Thanks to a $200,000 grant announced Thursday, a program will provide critical repairs and upgrades to

20 homes in Buffalo’s University District.

The funding, through he Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, will allow the University District Community Development Association to replace windows, doors, furnaces and hot water tanks. The program also will help residents with weatherization efforts and energy-efficiency improvements.

The program also will use city of Buffalo block-grant funding to replace some roofs. The program will target very low-, low- and medium-income households and focus on elderly homeowners.