Starlight Studio celebrates 10 years

For 10 years, Starlight Studio and Gallery (340 Delaware Ave.) has quietly served as a testament to the power of creativity in people of all backgrounds and ability levels.

Since 2005, the organization has helped dozens of artists with disabilities to express themselves through painting, sculpture, music and poetry. And from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, the gallery will celebrate its 10th anniversary with an exhibition and sale featuring musical performances and food from the West Side Bazaar.

In addition to its work with some 65 artists with disabilities, the organization also has hosted exhibitions and workshops featuring more than 40 local professional artists, thereby drawing a large and diverse audience to its openings and events. At the same time, its artists also have participated in dozens of festivals, readings, exhibitions and events throughout the community, creating a two-way dialogue between members of the arts community at large and Starlight’s impressive stable of artists with disabilities.

The space, directed by Carrie Marcotte, is a program of the Learning Disabilities Association of Western New York. Call 842-1525 or visit starlightstudio.org.

– Colin Dabkowski