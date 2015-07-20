Two seriously injured after car hits embankment, trees in Orleans County

ALBION – Two people suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday when the car in which they were traveling hit an embankment and two trees in the Orleans County Town of Ridgeway, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Horan Road, deputies said, when a northbound car crested a hill and its 16-year-old driver lost control on the downward slope.

The car crossed the center line and went off the west side of the road, deputies said. It hit a mound of earth at the driveway of a private home and became airborne, traveling approximately 60 feet before hitting a tree.

The car spun 180 degrees and hit a second tree before landing.

Both occupants were riding in the front seat, deputies said.

The driver, Austin D. Winters, 16, of Medina, was trapped for approximately 80 minutes before being extricated by firefighters. His passenger, Emmitt R. Weese, 50, of Holley, was trapped for about 25 minutes.

Winters was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, while Weese was flown to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Winters was listed in guarded condition early Monday; Weese was in serious condition in a trauma intensive care unit.

Weese is the registered owner of the car, deputies said.

Deputies said it appears excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. Both the driver and passenger are facing charges, deputies said.