ANZALONE, Rose M. (Lomanto)

ANZALONE - Rose M. (nee Lomanto) Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 20, 2015, beloved wife of the late Michael C. Anzalone; devoted mother of Marsha (David) Lettman and the late Michael (Joanne) Anzalone; cherished grandmother of Michael (Kelly) Anzalone, Lynda Lettman, Michelle (John) Molnar, Judi (Timothy) Wolf, Mark (Katie) Anzalone and Bryan (Erin) Lettman: adored great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Adelfio "Charlie'' and Mary Lomanto; dear sister of Mary Scott and the late Lucy, Jean, Louis, Fred and Connie; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd, near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Entombment Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined.