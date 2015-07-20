Former Lewiston supervisor unveils a new plan for Ridge Road property

WHEATFIELD – A plan for Bridgewater Estates, a $12.3 million senior apartment complex on Ridge Road in Lewiston, is not dead yet, but it took a step backward on Monday.

Former Town of Lewiston Supervisor Steven Reiter unveiled a new plan for his family’s property: a 9,500-square-foot mini self-storage building with 69 units at 1439 and 1441 Ridge Road, a six-acre parcel in Lewiston. A garage at an unoccupied family home on the property will be used for office space.

The plan received approval from Niagara County Planning Board Monday.

Reiter said two restaurants on the property, Hillview and De La Casa, will remain, at least for now. He told the board if the storage units are successful he may expand to three or four more storage buildings and put climate-controlled storage in the building, which is currently the De La Casa Restaurant at 1437 Ridge Road.

The property near Model City Road was also proposed to be the site of a 139-unit senior apartment complex called Bridgewater Estates.

Reiter said after the meeting, “I haven’t given up yet,” but said he wanted to begin developing the property in the meantime.

He came under fire for his role on the board, which rezoned the property and was sued by property neighbor Modern Corp. last year who called the rezoning illegal and unethical. Reiter said Monday that State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour denied the request for an injunction to stop the project, but said Montour ordered the plan to go back to the town.

In another matter, a plan for a 72-room, four-story Hampton Inn at 6082 S. Transit Road was approved by the county planning board. The Pendleton Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing on matter for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 6570 Campbell Boulevard.

The lot for the $5.6 million hotel is currently occupied by a house and is next to a storage unit. The project was granted a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency last month which is expected to save an estimated $749,000 on property, sales and mortgage taxes.

Neelkanth Hotel LLC Owner Ramesh Patel, owner of the Comfort Inn in Lockport, estimated the hotel will create the equivalent of 14 full time jobs.

Planning Board member James Sobczyk said a fire study should be done to make sure volunteer fire companies have the necessary equipment to address a fire in a four-story building. The maximum building height in Pendleton is four-stories, according to the board.

The Planning Board denied a request from 1815 Ridge Road in Lewiston to rezone from rural residential to business.

The Town of Lewiston had been trying to close the expanding business, which had been selling and storing gravel and dirt on the rural/residential property for the past 15 years without proper permits.

