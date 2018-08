Alden

The Alden-Akron Community Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fireman’s Park on Broadway.

This week:

• The Town Board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 3311 Wende Road.

• A meeting of the Village Board begins at 8 a.m. Thursday in the Municipal Building, 13336 Broadway.

• A free screening of “How to Train Your Dragon 2” begins at 8:45 p.m. Thursday in Town Park on Main Street.