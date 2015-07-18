BRAUNSCHEIDEL, Kathleen J. (Szeluga)

BRAUNSCHEIDEL - Kathleen J. (nee Szeluga) July 16, 2015. Dearest daughter of the late Felix (Philip) and Jane (Borynski) Szeluga; mother of Jeffrey; sister of Margaret (late Stanley) Krupinski and Christopher Szeluga; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 25, 2015 at 9:30 AM in St. John Gualbert Church,

83 Gualbert at Doat. Entombment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by MATTHEW C. OKONIEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC.