Niagara Pioneer Soccer League tourney to be held in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN – This small lakeside village is preparing to host the 31th Annual MassMutual 2015 Niagara Pioneer Soccer League International Tournament Saturday and next Sunday at Fort Niagara State Park.

The event will draw 160 teams with more than 2,850 athletes from across New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ontario, Canada. Boys and girls from 9 to 19 years old will be competing in 260 games on the park’s 20 fields. Organizers estimate more than 10,000 people will attend over the two days of competition.

Local teams include those from Niagara Pioneer as well as from Lockport, Wilson, Grand Island, Tonawanda, and North Tonawanda.

The Niagara Pioneer Soccer League is a non-profit organization whose mission is to foster the development of youth soccer in the Niagara Region of Western New York. This event is its major fundraiser, which supports its house and travel leagues that serve about 800 local athletes.