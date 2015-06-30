FRANCZYK, Florence M. (Baruch)

June 27, 2015, beloved wife of the late Leon Franczyk; loving mother of Marcia (Dr. Dennis) Przybyla, Thomas L. (late Kathleen) and Michelle Franczyk; grandmother of 12; Buscia of 32 great-grandchildren; loving sister of Alice (late Daniel) Napora; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Center, 760 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203. On-line condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com.