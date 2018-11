LANGHANS, Jeanette L. (Eklund)

LANGHANS - Jeanette L. (nee Eklund) June 26, 2015, wife of the late Lewis; dear mother of Brenda (Mark) Pawlak, Daniel (Barb) and Douglas Langhans; also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com