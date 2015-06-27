BURGIN, Gary R.

BURGIN - Gary R. June 19, 2015 of Tonawanda, NY.

Beloved husband of Colleen ( Hanks); dear father of Christopher, Eric, Alicia and Nathaniel; step father of Randi, Jessica and Autumn; grandfather of Ryan, Sky, Raine, Angel, Alexia, David and the late Dillon; brother of Norma (Robert) Maue also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service followed by military honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., on Monday morning at 11 (please assemble at the cemetery office). Arrangements by LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME.