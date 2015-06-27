GREEN, Carol M. (Gloss)

GREEN - Carol M. (nee Gloss) June 26, 2015, age 76, beloved wife of Daniel D. Green; dear mother of Tammy (Douglas) Doctor and Edwin (Mary Ann) Green; loving grandmother of Douglas (Heidi) Doctor, Jr. and Kaitlyn Doctor; great-grandmother of Davin and Deanna; sister of June Carder, Melvin Gloss, Betty Anderson, Joan Gloss and the late Franklin Gloss, Jr., Norman Gloss, Shirley Riegle, Geraldine Farmer, Delores Kozlowski and Lorraine Poe; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol's memory to the WNY Kidney Foundation. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com