Traffic stop in Buffalo leads to arrest of fugitive in a stolen vehicle

A traffic stop in downtown Buffalo led to the arrest of a fugitive traveling in a stolen vehicle, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle, occupied by a man and a woman, was pulled over Thursday on Franklin Street, in front of the Rath County Office Building; the reason for the stop wasn’t disclosed.

After it was discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from a car rental company in Buffalo, the two occupants were taken into custody, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The woman gave deputies two different names without producing identification.

The woman subsequently was identified as Kiara McNamee, 24, of Buffalo, who was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for skipping out on bail. Further information wasn’t immediately available.

McNamee was in possession of hydrocodone not in its original container, the spokesman said. She was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as criminal impersonation and false personation.

The other occupant, Shakille Dothard, 21,of Buffalo, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Both are in the county holding center, pending arraignment.