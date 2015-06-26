Teen indicted in June 6 shooting

A teen accused of killing a man while on an unsupervised visit home from a treatment center for juveniles has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Floyd I. Johnson, 17, is accused of shooting Deon’Dra Lamar Smith, 20, of Warren, Ohio in a park on Sherman Street June 6. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Johnson previously was placed in a nonsecure residential home for juvenile delinquents in connection with an unrelated felony. He was in Buffalo on a weekend visit when the shooting occurred.

If convicted as charged, Johnson could face a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.