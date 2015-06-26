Four medical and biotech firms move to medical campus

Four new companies, including one that relocated from the United Kingdom and another from Tennessee, are moving into the life sciences incubator on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

The medical and biotech companies join current tenants Cleveland BioLabs and Buffalo BioLabs in the incubator at 73 High St., near Buffalo General Medical Center and Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

The 30,000-square-foot High Street building is one of a number of spaces on the Medical Campus that host would-be business founders and fledgling companies, including the Thomas R. Beecher Jr. Innovation Center and the dig co-working space on Ellicott Street.

Medical campus officials said the chance to work near other entrepreneurs and researchers makes the campus attractive to startup companies.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer a variety of workspace options and that these companies have chosen to join the medical campus community permanently,” Vic Nole, director of business development for the medical campus, said in announcing the company moves.

The four new incubator tenants are:

•DeconSure, previously located in the United Kingdom, a contamination-control company that tests and improves the effectiveness of sterilization procedures in the health care industry.

•Healthcare Hub, the Tennessee company, a licensed wholesale distributor of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals that is developing environmentally friendly supplies for health care institutions.

•Photolitec, which was spun off from Roswell Park five years ago to develop and commercialize photosensitizing agents and technologies used in a form of cancer treatment known as photodynamic therapy.

•Rehoboth, which is creating a diagnostic bio-sensor that can detect specific molecules and may have uses for water testing and other applications.

With the new tenants, the life sciences incubator is about three-fourths full.

