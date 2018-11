Area Deaths

George Burgin, 66, of Buffalo, welder for Conrail, died June 21.

Donna M. (Reid) Jordan, 56, of Buffalo, senior loan officer at Riverside Credit Union, died June 14.

Sharifa N. (Meredith) Lockridge, 42, pharmacist at Baltimore Medical Systems, died June 14.

Diane May (Scalzo) Stackow, 70, of Holly Hill, Fla., formerly of Youngstown, a Social Security Administration retiree, died Dec. 24, 2014.

Douglas J. Stone, 65, of Buffalo, Navy veteran, retired manager at Monro Muffler, died June 18.

Melva Young, 91, of Medina, Ohio, formerly of Clarence, retired registrar at Erie Community College, died June 4.