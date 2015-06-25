Tibetan monks to offer talks, meditations here

Tibetan monks, who have come to Buffalo for 21 years, will talk about enlightenment and offer chants and meditations for healing on Tuesday at the Unity Church in Buffalo.

The monks are from the Drepung Loseling Monastery, and are known for their music and artistry.

The talk, called “From Confusion to Enlightenment: Steps in Inner Evolution,” has a $15 admission, and will start at 4 p.m. in the church at 1243 Delaware Ave. in the city.

An event called “Tibetan Chants and Meditation for Healing” will take place at 7:30 p.m. The charge for that event is $20.

To order tickets, call 882-0391 or visit unitybuffalo.org.