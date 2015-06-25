JT is No. 1

After more than four decades as a recording artist, James Taylor finally has a No. 1 album.

Taylor’s “Before This World,” sold 97,000 albums last week, topping the Billboard 200 chart and edging out Taylor Swift’s “1989” who sat at No. 2 on the same chart.

Although Taylor has been wildly popular and influential for decades, arriving on the scene in 1970 with his warm guitar playing and soft voice, he never had a No. 1 album until now. With “Before This World” coming 45 years after his first album made Billboard’s list, Taylor is now the artist with the second longest span between his Billboard chart debut and having the top album. Only Tony Bennett waited longer, according to Billboard – 54 years from 1957 to 2011.

Still, Taylor has hit the top-10 album charts with 11 previous albums, according to Billboard, and had 21 top-100 songs.

– Washington Post

News show calls it quits

CBS News has quietly canceled “Up to the Minute,” the pioneering overnight news program that, under the original name, “CBS News Nightwatch,” began over 30 years ago.

The program will end mid-September, but CBS News is expected to supply some other form of programming in the overnight hours. A network spokeswoman Wednesday declined to comment.

A hard news program with its own staff and editorial content, “Up to the Minute’s” end signals the end of an era – back to a time when networks saw the overnight hours as a growth opportunity, or at least an opportunity to build audiences where none had been before. “Up to the Minute” began in 1992 – and is currently anchored by Anne-Marie Green, who also anchors “CBS Early Morning News” – but before that had been “CBS News Nightwatch,” a signature CBS News program best known as the launch for one of the important and durable careers in news/information television: Charlie Rose’s. (Rose established his long-running PBS interview program largely on a similar format – in-depth interviews.) “Nightwatch” began in 1982.

“Up to the Minute,” by contrast, essentially was to become an hourlong version of an early evening news program. It’s unclear what will air in its place, although CBS News has been producing streaming news content for CBSN, the live-streaming website that launched in November. Green, by the way, is also an anchor with CBSN.

– Newsday

Bad news for Bobbi

Bobbi Kristina Brown is now in hospice care. Her aunt Pat Houston broke the news in a statement reported by the Associated Press. “Despite the great medical care at numerous facilities, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s condition has continued to deteriorate,” the statement read. “As of today, she has been moved into hospice care.”

Bobbi Kristina, the daughter of R&B icon Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown, was hospitalized in January after being found face-down in a bathtub in her Atlanta home – circumstances that paralleled the death of her mother, who died in a bathtub with cocaine in her system in 2012. – Washington Post