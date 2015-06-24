BARBERA, Antoinette

BARBERA - Antoinette June 22, 2015. Devoted mother of the late Richard Papaleo; loving grandmother of Michelle (Douglas) Armstrong and Renee Papaleo; great-grandmother of Alexa and Kylie Armstrong; dear sister of Vincent, George J., Gerald Barbera and the late Rosella Nicosia, John "Sonny", Peter, Anne Marie Moscato and Michael Barbera; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Aves) Saturday, June 27th at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Wounded Warriors or the V.A. Medical Center Buffalo, NY. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com