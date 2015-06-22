Mongeon, Rita Rose (Goulet)

93, formerly of Tonawanda, NY, died in Riverview, MI, on June 19, 2015 at Rivergate Terrace. She was born November 8, 1921 in Burlington, VT, the daughter of late Fred L. and Bertha (Bacon) Goulet. She attended Cathedral High School in Burlington. She moved to Tonawanda in 1956, where she worked for a number of years at Your Host Restaurant, Colonial House and finished her career working in the cafeteria of Tonawanda High School. She was a member of St. Frances Assisi Catholic Church. Rita was predeceased by her husband Omer in 1983. She is survived by her loving children Sandra Williams and her husband Robert of Allen Park, MI, James Mongeon of Allen Park, MI, Tina Merz and her husband Glenn of Seneca, NY as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Hilda Fleming, of Burlington. She was predeceased by her brothers Lyman and Roy, as well as her sister Alma Pierce. Interment will take place at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kenmore, NY.