Free workshop is part of Roswell ‘Celebration of Hope”

A free “mindfulness” workshop for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers and families will be held Friday during the Roswell Park Cancer Institute “Celebration of Hope,” which includes the Ride for Roswell on Saturday.

The workshop will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Room 12 in Capen Hall, near UB Stadium on the University of Buffalo North Campus.

Maria Kahn, a mindfulness training and stress management consultant, will lead the workshop, which will be followed by other activities, including a performance by national recording artist Kellie Pickler.

Stress, feelings of anxiety and depression, difficulty sleeping, fatigue, pain and other symptoms can be common among cancer survivors and caregivers. One way toward achieving more tranquility is through a meditation practice called mindfulness.

The workshop and other Friday events are free, but seating is limited. To register, call (877) 275-7724 or visit RoswellPark.org/CelebrationofHope. You also can register at the site for the Ride for Roswell, which includes routes through parts of the Northtowns and into southern Ontario, Saturday morning and afternoon.