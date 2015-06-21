Falls Council returns to earlier meeting times

NIAGARA FALLS – An experiment with a later start time for City Council meetings apparently didn’t yield enough results to merit making it permanent.

The Niagara Falls City Council will go back to meeting at 5 and 6 p.m. starting Monday after a proposal to keep the later meetings failed to gain enough support among lawmakers earlier this month.

“Well, the whole purpose of changing it to 6 and 7 was obviously to attract more people, which I think we did,” Council Chairman Andrew P. Touma said at the June 8 vote.

The later start time gave more people the chance to get to meetings after they got out of work, said Touma, who previously had said he had heard from constituents who couldn’t attend the meetings because of their start time.

The Council’s work session, during which agenda items are reviewed and the Council asks questions of Mayor Paul A. Dyster and administration representatives, starts an hour before its legislative meeting, which is the session in which lawmakers cast their votes.

In March, April and May, the meetings started at 6 and 7 p.m., which Touma had described as a “trial period.”

The proposal to make the 6 and 7 p.m. start times permanent for the rest of the year failed as only Touma and Councilwoman Kristen M. Grandinetti voted in favor of it.

Councilman Glenn A. Choolokian said at the time of the vote it didn’t matter to him what time the meetings started.

Choolokian said he received “a whopping eight calls” from constituents on it, with six of the eight saying they preferred the earlier start times, which is what made him decide to vote against it.

Councilman Charles A. Walker said he believed there was not really any change in attendance or participation with the time change over the last three months. He said he also thought the earlier starts made it easier for department heads to attend the work session, and that starting later often resulted in the entire session ending later than he preferred.

The Council sessions are held in Council Chambers in City Hall, 745 Main St.

