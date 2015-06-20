FARRAR, Ethel M. (Vogt)

FARRAR - Ethel M. (nee Vogt) June 14, 2015, age 91, of Tonawanda, after a long illness. Mother of Mary Jane (Ronald) Borucki, John C., Thomas M., David (Jennifer), and the late Ronald A. Farrar; also surviving are 11 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Chapel on Adam Street in Tonawanda at a date and time to be announced. If desired, memorials to are preferred. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com. Ethel's family wishes to thank all of her caregivers at Hospice, Heathwood and St. Francis Home.