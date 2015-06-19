Stolen car crashes into Buffalo church

Two people are under arrest and a third is being sought after police tried to stop a stolen car that then crashed into a church on the East Side early Friday morning.

The incident began about 4:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Doat Street and Burgard Place where officers attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and crashed a short time later into a church and the passengers fled on foot.

A man and a woman were apprehended by Ferry-Fillmore officers after a short foot pursuit. A third possible individual is being sought.

The two suspects in police custody were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the church steps were damaged when the stolen vehicle crashed.

Police did not identify the church or the people who were apprehended.