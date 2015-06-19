Letter: Letting dog sit in your lap while driving is dangerous

Letting dog sit in your lap while driving is dangerous

This is a reminder for dog lovers that it is not safe to drive with your dog in your lap. It could be seriously injured, plus it is a violation of the law. New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law section 1213 (Obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism) sub-section (b) says: “No passenger in a vehicle shall ride in such a position as to interfere with the driver’s view ahead or to the sides, or to interfere with his control over the driving mechanism of the vehicle.”

An unexpected action by your dog could cause you to lose control of your vehicle and injure your dog, yourself and/or other drivers. A deploying airbag can reach speeds up to 200 mph. If a pooch passenger is on your lap at the time the airbag deploys, that could be a fatal event for your loved one. You wouldn’t drive with a baby on your lap because it is too dangerous, therefore, it is dangerous for your furry baby as well.

William Small

Buffalo Police Officer

Buffalo