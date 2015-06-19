Former Will East standout Lin advances in USTA tourney at Miller Tennis Center

Winston Lin, a former standout at Williamsville East, continued to advance at the Sargent & Collins, LLP USTA Pro Circuit Men’s $10,000 Futures Tournament at Miller Tennis Center.

Lin defeated Patrick Daciek 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals, where he will face last year’s semifinalist Nathan Pasha. Pasha was leading No. 1 seed Jose Statham, 6-2, 2-2, before Statham was forced to retire due to injury.

Lin and Pasha will play in the feature match at 5 p.m. Admission is free.