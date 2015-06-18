Nina, Pinta dock near Erie Basin Marina after bridge malfunctions

Explorer Christopher Columbus would not have encountered this challenge.

As the Nina and Pinta sailed toward North Tonawanda on Wednesday, a malfunctioning lift bridge on Ferry Street prevented their passage through Buffalo’s Black Rock Channel. So the replica ships were forced to dock near Erie Basin Marina for their visit to this area.

Originally destined for Tonawanda Island, the ships will be docked Thursday through Tuesday along Buffalo’s waterfront, where tours will be available.

They arrived from Rochester, their most recent stop during their approximately 10-month annual tour around the United States. The Nina is a floating museum, the most historically accurate Columbus replica ever built.

The Pinta is larger than the original.

Columbus sailed the Nina on three voyages across the Atlantic Ocean, beginning in 1492, to explore the new world. Tours are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors – age 60 and older and $6 for children ages 5 to 16. Children age 4 and younger admitted for free. The visit and tours are sponsored by The Columbus Foundation.