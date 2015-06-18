Botanical Gardens embarking on master plan project

The Botanical Gardens is on a sustained roll.

Attendance, membership, revenue and participation in educational programs have been up significantly.

Despite those positive signs, the institution – which receives only 8 percent of its funds from government – needs to make long-term changes to secure a more financially sustainable future, its leaders say.

With that in mind, a team has been hired to come up with a master plan by Jan. 1, 2016, led by the New York City architectural firm Toshiko Mori Architect, which designed the acclaimed Greatbatch Pavilion at the Martin House Complex.

Among the changes under consideration are:

• Adding new exhibit spaces that show the Botanical Gardens’ collection in a more naturalistic way.

• Creating an events facility that can hold larger weddings and other events.

• Developing new uses for courtyards not being used by the public.

• Re-establishing Frederick Law Olmsted’s vision of an unobstructed view of South Park and the lake at the rear of the facility by paring down the garage.

• Establishing an entrance closer to parking to encourage better wintertime attendance.

• Offering a café so visitors have a reason to stay longer.

• Creating connectivity between the growing houses and the conservatory so tropical plants can be safely moved in the winter.

“By making these improvements and planning for the future, we are doing it in the context of obtaining a financially stable status for the conservatory and for the gardens,” said David Swarts, the Botanical Gardens’ president. “The exhibit, itself, while wonderful, will not create a financially sustainable future so we have to think broadly and differently.”

The master plan also will address improving existing conservatory displays and interior plant collections, new exterior gardens and building options for new and complementary buildings.

“Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens is an absolute gem among conservatories ... It has a potential to become a world-class institution that will complement the rich architectural legacy of Buffalo,” Mori said in a statement.

Mori’s work on the Martin House Complex’s visitor and interpretive center – with three glassed-in sides and interpretive galleries – drew critical raves for its elegant and refined look, while deferring to Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic approach to architecture.

“I am very happy to be able to return to Buffalo and further contribute to the renaissance moment of this city,” Mori added.

The award-winning Mori also has developed the master plan for the Brooklyn Public Library, the Building for Environmental Research and Teaching at Brown University and the rooftop pavilion at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum.

Also on board is Oasis Design Group of Baltimore, which was a competitor at first with Mori in the nationwide search that produced seven respondents.

Oasis Design Group’s clients include Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh, which like Buffalo’s conservatory has a Lord & Burnham conservatory.

Arup of New York City, the third member of the team, is an engineering firm that has partnered with Mori in the past.

The three have combined expertise in architecture, landscape architecture, conservatory exhibit design, master planning and structural engineering.

The design team plans to involve the public in the master planning process once it gets underway.

The selection follows a decision by the Botanical Gardens’ board of trustees in 2014 to develop an updated master plan. That decision was influenced by the trustees’ visit in 2013 to the Phipps Conservatory and the successful changes they saw.

The previous master plan was in 2002, and was developed by Flynn Battalia and Seattle-based Portico. Out of it came the reconstruction of the Palm Dome, Houses 11 and 12, including the South Dome, and work that is now being done on Houses 2 and 3 and the North Dome.

An administration building also was erected, a parking lot installed and a plan was partially completed that used the location of plants in their natural settings to update exhibits.

While the master plan gets underway, Erie County is spending $3.9 million to reconstruct Houses 2 and 3, and the Botanical Gardens Society raised $150,000 to paint the exterior of House 11 and the Palm Dome this summer.

Swarts said the Botanical Gardens is on the move – just like the city as a whole.

“There is this significant renaissance we see in Buffalo. It’s visual, psychological and actual. The Botanical Gardens is a part of that renaissance. We have a vision for the future, and we are going to achieve it.”

