Strangers linked by iconic photo meet after 24 years
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds, whose first husband, Andy Alaniz , was killed by friendly fire during the Gulf War, during a trip to meet with some of the men in his unit in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. An iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley pictured her husband in a body bag, and she is meeting Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca, who is also in the photograph, for the first time.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca arrives a Hampton Inn in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015 on a trip to meet the wife of a man in his unit who was killed during the Gulf War. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015 smokes a cigarette to calm his nerves moments before meeting the wife of a man in his unit who was killed during the Gulf War. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Cindy Greiner of West Seneca prepares to take photographs of her fiancu017d Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz as he meets Catherine Alaniz-Simonds for the first time at a Hampton Inn in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca is nervous in the moments before meeting Catherine Alaniz-Simonds for the first time in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire during the Gulf War in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City wipes away a tear as she meets Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca for the first time at a Hampton Inn in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire during the Gulf War in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City hugs Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca as they meet for the first time at a Hampton Inn in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire during the Gulf War in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca and Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City meet for the first time at a Hampton Inn in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire during the Gulf War in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca shakes the hand of Keith Simonds, husband of Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City as they meet for the first time at a Hampton Inn in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire during the Gulf War in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca meets Catherine Alaniz-Simonds for the first time at a Hampton Inn in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City and Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca meet for the first time at a Hampton Inn in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire during the Gulf War in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City and Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz and his fiancee Cindy Greiner of West Seneca meet for the first time at a Hampton Inn in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire during the Gulf War in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca tries on a Gulf War uniform he will wear to a memorial service for his fallen comrade Andy Alaniz outside a Hampton Inn in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City sits in the back of her husband's pickup truck outside a Hampton Inn in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City, left, and Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca, ride in a pickup truck to an event after meeting for the first time at a Hampton Inn in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City and Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca who just met for the first time have a laugh as they arrive for a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City, right, and Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca, center, meet Gulf War veteran Troy Reinke of Charleroi, Pa. as they arrive for a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City and Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca who just met for the first time have a laugh as they arrive for a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., with Kozakiewicz's fiancee Cindy Greiner, right, on Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds answers a question from young Jeremiah Kelley, 11, at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Her husband Andy Alaniz, who was killed in the Gulf War by friendly fire in 1991.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City chats with Cindy Greiner of West Seneca during a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca, right, chats with Stephen Kelley during a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City applauds during speeches at a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City speaks to a group at a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca reacts as he listens to speakers during a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Gulf War veteran Rev. Ewing Marietta becomes emotional as he recounts the story of a fatal friendly fire attack that killed Andy Alaniz in 1991 during a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Gulf War veteran Mike Laflin of Cincinnati speaks during a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca gets a pat on the back from a fellow Gulf War veteran during dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca gets a hug from fellow Gulf War veteran Mike Laflin of Cincinnati during dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City listens to speakers at a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Gulf War veteran Rev. Ewing Marietta, left, leads a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City wipes a tear during a dinner at the Fayette Patiots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City, center, and Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca, left, join a group of Gulf War veterans for a prayer during a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City has hugs for Gulf War veterans Mike Laflin of Cincinnati, left, as Rev. Ewing Marietta and Troy Reinke embrace after a prayer during a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
From left, Gulf War veterans Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca, Mike Laflin of Cincinnati and Troy reinke of Charleroi, Pa. embrace following a prayer at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca, left, has a laugh while chatting with Keith Simonds of Oklahoma City outside an event at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City mingles with guests at a dinner at the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City hugs Gulf War veteran Kary "Goat" Varnell of Cleveland, Tenn. as he arrives in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
From left, Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca, Theresa Varnell of Cleveland, Tenn., Rev. Ewing Marietta, Kary Varnell and Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City mingle outside the Fayette Patriots in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City, her husband Keith Simonds, right, and Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca, center, arrive at a radio station in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City, her husband Keith Simonds, center, and Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca, right, arrive at a radio station in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City and Kary Varnell of Cleveland, Tenn. talk in the studio at a radio station in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca tries to relax before doing an interview at a radio station in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Rev. Ewing Marietta, left, records a session of his radio show with Keith Simonds and Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City, Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca and Kary "Goat" Varnell of Cleveland, Tenn. in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca reflects as he listens to another Gulf War vet speak at a radio station in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Rev. Ewing Marietta interviews Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City for his radio show in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
From left, Rev. Ewing Marietta, Kary Varnell, Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca and Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City talk about the Gulf War during Marietta's radio show in Uniontown, Pa., Friday, May 29, 2015. Kozakiewicz was in the same unit as Andy Alaniz, who was killed by friendly fire in 1991. They were immortalized in an iconic photograph of the war by photojournalist David Turnley.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City, left, Cindy and Ken Kozakiewicz of West Seneca have dinner at a restaurant in Uniontown, Pa. after a long day of events, Friday, May 29, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City, center, chats with Gulf War veteran Sgt. Kary "Goat" Varnell of Cleveland, Tenn. at a restaurant in Uniontown, Pa., Saturday, May 30, 2015.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Catherine Alaniz-Simonds of Oklahoma City, center, says good-bye to Theresa Varnell of Cleveland, Tenn. as her husband Keith Simonds looks on outside a restaurant in Uniontown, Pa., Saturday, May 30, 2015.
Ken Kozakiewicz was pictured in an iconic 1991 photograph from the Gulf War as he mourned the loss of his friend, Andy Alaniz, in the body bag next to him. 24 years later, he is on a journey to meet Alaniz's wife, Catherine Alaniz-Simonds, who is on a journey of her own.
