Strangers linked by iconic photo meet after 24 years

Photo: 1 / 62

Ken Kozakiewicz was pictured in an iconic 1991 photograph from the Gulf War as he mourned the loss of his friend, Andy Alaniz, in the body bag next to him. 24 years later, he is on a journey to meet Alaniz's wife, Catherine Alaniz-Simonds, who is on a journey of her own.