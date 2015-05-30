TICE, Milvia A. (Schulz)

TICE - Milvia A. (nee Schulz) May 21, 2015. Devoted mother of DeForest (Joan), Mitchell A. and the late Lynnette A. (Bill) and POW/MIA LCpl Paul Douglas Tice, USMC; loving grandmother of Tammy, Lisa (Jim) Joyce, Paul, Nicholas, Dominic (Jess) Johns and Anthony; fond great-grandmother of Jacquelyn, Zachary, Nick, Jr., Hunter, Alexis and Paige; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Milvia's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem) on Sunday (June 14, 2015) from 12-5 PM where a funeral service will take place at 4:30 PM.

Online condolences www.Pietszak.com