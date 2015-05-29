KOLPAK, KATHLEEN (LABAY)

KOLPAK - Kathleen (nee Labay) Formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away on May 20, 2015 in Ft. Pierce, FL at age 71; beloved wife of Milan Kolpak; loving mother of Debbie M. Kolpak; dear sister of the late Paul Labay; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to celebrate in a Committal Service on Monday, June 1, 2015 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 800 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225, at 10:30 AM. All are asked to meet at the main office. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Kolpak's memory to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Please share your condolences at

www.AMIGONE.com