Artists pay homage to Chestnut Ridge Park

Among the many sprawling and beautiful parks in Erie County, few have as many loyal fans as Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park. A popular destination for sledding and tobogganing in winter and hiking, biking and picnicking in summer, the park’s hilly landscape and picturesque vistas have long inspired artists interested in capturing the natural beauty of the park on canvas.

Work by many of those artists will go on view Saturday in Meibhom Fine Arts (478 Main St., East Aurora) in “The Ridge,” a group exhibition organized to raise money for the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy and raise regional awareness about the park’s singular beauty and contribution to the life and culture of Western New York.

Some two dozen artists are participating in the show, including the revered landscape artist Thomas Kegler, the trompe l’oeil expert Coni Minneci and well-known watercolorist Rita Argen Auerbach. Much of the work was created during the past several months.

The exhibition opens with an open-house-style reception from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and runs through July 18. Meibohm Fine Arts’ summer hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Call 652-0940 or visit meibohmfinearts.com for more information.

A closer look at some of the pieces in the show:

"After the Storm," Karl Heerdt:

"Lone Pine," Todd Chalk:

"Stone Bridge I," John Brach:

"Mushrooms - Amanita Muscaria," Kateri Ewing:

"Autumn - Chestnut Ridge," Jane Foley Ferraro:

"Shelter II," Norine Spurling:

"Chestnut Ridge Swing," Sandra Bartz:

"Gilded Edges," Fran Noonan:

"Pumphouse, Hebrews 6:7," Thomas Kegler:

"Chestnut Trompe," Coni Minneci:

"Path to the Eternal Flame," John S. Hughes:

"The Reaches of Trees off Newton Road," James Sedwick:

"The Ridge II," Irene Haupt: