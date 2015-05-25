Steve Forbert: Hardcore troubadour comes to East Aurora

In 1978, when Steve Forbert arrived with the indelible “Romeo’s Tune,” he seemed more like a pop star in waiting than a man who would still be pounding the pavement as one of the last of the hardcore troubadours nearly 40 years later. That whiskey-toned, yearning infused singing voice, that nuanced vocal melody, that penchant for marrying folk and pop and rock together in a manner at once familiar and thrillingly new – these marked Forbert’s work when he arrived, and they’ve marked every release in the time since.

There have been many of those releases, too, and even if they never offered Forbert the same commercial clout commanded by “Romeo’s Tune,” each subsequent effort – whether the 2004 tribute to folk-country icon Jimmie Rodgers “Any Old Time,” or 2012’s elegaic collection of self-penned beauties “Over With You” – further cemented Forbert’s status as one of America’s most consistent singer-songwriters.

Forbert performs at 8 p.m. Friday in the 189 Public House (189 Main St., East Aurora). Tickets for the intimate show $15 to $20 through Ticketbud.com.

-Jeff Miers