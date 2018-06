Sports Watch for May 24

Sunday

Auto Racing

• Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, 7:30 a.m., Ch. 2.

• Indianapolis 500, noon, Ch. 7.

• Sprint Cup Coca-Cola 600, 6 p.m., Ch. 29.

College Baseball

• ACC Tournament Final TBA, 1 p.m., ESPN2.

• SEC Tournament Final TBA, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2.

College Softball

NCAA Super Regionals

• Kentucky at Florida, noon, ESPN.

• Missouri at UCLA, 3 p.m., ESPNU.

• Kentucky at Florida (if necessary), 3 p.m., ESPN.

• Arizona at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN.

• Missouri at UCLA (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPNU.

• Arizona at LSU (if necessary), 8 p.m., ESPN2.

Golf

• PGA Tour, Crowne Plaza Invitational, 1 p.m., Golf.

• PGA of America, Senior PGA Championship, 2:30 p.m., Golf.

• PGA Tour, Crowne Plaza Invitational, 3 p.m., Ch. 4.

• Senior PGA Championship, 3:30 p.m., Ch. 2.

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m., SNY.

• Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 8 p.m., ESPN.

NBA Playoffs

• Atlanta at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m., TNT.

NHL Playoffs

• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m., Ch. 5, NBCSN.

Soccer

• English Premier: Championship Sunday TBA, 10 a.m., Ch. 2.

• English Premier: Championship Sunday TBA, 10 a.m., USA.

Tennis

• French Open First Round, 1 p.m., Ch. 2.

• French Open First Round, 5 a.m., ESPN2.

Monday

College Lacrosse

NCAA Tournament

• Championship Denver vs. Johns Hopkins or Maryland, 1 p.m., ESPN2.

MLB

• Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., ESPN.

• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1 p.m., SNY.

• Detroit at Oakland, 4 p.m., ESPN.

NBA Playoffs

• Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m., ESPN.

NHL Playoffs

• Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m., Ch. 5, NBCSN.

Tennis

• French Open First Round, 5 a.m., ESPN2.

Tuesday

MLB

• Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., Ch. 49.

• Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN.

• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m., SNY.

• Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10 p.m., ESPN.

NBA Playoffs

• Atlanta at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m., TNT.

NHL Playoffs

• N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m., Ch. 5, NBCSN.

Tennis

• French Open Second Round, 5 a.m., ESPN2.

Wednesday

MLB

• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1 p.m., SNY.

• Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., YES.

NHL Playoffs

• Anaheim at Chicago, if necessary, 8 p.m., Ch. 5, NBCSN.

NBA Playoffs

• Houston at Golden State, if necessary, 9 p.m., ESPN.

Soccer

• Summer Series: Toronto vs. Manchester City, 7 p.m., ESPN2.

Tennis

• French Open Second Round, 5 a.m., ESPN2.

Thursday

College Softball

NCAA World Series

• Game 1 TBA, noon, ESPN.

• Game 2 TBA, 2:30 p.m., ESPN.

• Game 3 TBA, 7 p.m., ESPN2.

• Game 4 TBA, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2.

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10 p.m., YES.

NBA Playoffs

• Cleveland at Atlanta, if necessary, 8:30 p.m., TNT.

Tennis

• French Open Third Round, 5 a.m., ESPN2.

Friday

College Softball

NCAA World Series

• TBA, 7 p.m., ESPN2.

• TBA, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2.

MLB

• Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m., SNY.

• N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10 p.m., YES.

NBA Playoffs

• Golden State at Houston, if necessary, 9 p.m., ESPN.

NHL Playoffs

• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, if necessary, 8 p.m., Ch. 5, NBCSN.

Saturday

Arena Football

• Arizona at Spokane, 10 p.m., ESPN2.

Auto Racing

• Xfinity Series, Buckle Up 200, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 29.

• IndyCar Dual in Detroit, 3:30 p.m., Ch. 7.

College Baseball

NCAA Tournament

• Regionals TBA, noon, ESPN2.

• Regionals TBA, 7 p.m., ESPN2.

• Regionals TBA, 11 p.m., ESPNU.

College Rugby

• Sevens Championship TBA, 3 p.m., Ch. 2.

• Sevens Championship TBA, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.

College Softball

NCAA World Series

• TBA, noon, ESPN.

• TBA, 2:30 p.m., ESPN.

• TBA, 7 p.m., ESPN.

• TBA, 9:30 p.m., ESPN.

Golf

• PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, 3 p.m., Ch. 4.

MLB

• Boston at Texas, 7 p.m., Ch. 29.

• N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10 p.m., YES.

NBA Playoffs

• Atlanta at Cleveland, if necessary, 8:30 p.m., TNT.

NHL Playoffs

• Chicago at Anaheim, if necessary, 8 p.m., Ch. 5., NBCSN.

Soccer

• FA Cup: Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, noon, Ch. 29.

• MLS: Houston at New York City, 7 p.m., YES.

Tennis

• French Open Men’s and Women’s Third Round, noon, Ch. 2.

Track & Field

• Prefontaine Classic, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.

• Prefontaine Classic, 4:30 p.m., Ch. 2.

Women’s Soccer

• International Friendly: United States vs. Korea Republic, 4:30 p.m., ESPN.

RADIO SUNDAY

Auto Racing

• Indianapolis 500, 11 a.m., 550.

• Sprint Cup Coca-Cola 600, 5 p.m., 550.

Baseball

• Buffalo at Toledo, 6 p.m., 1520.